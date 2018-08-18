Mexican officials are investigating the recent deaths of more than 100 endangered sea turtles in a sanctuary in the south of the country, the government said on Saturday.

A total of 113 turtles were found dead between July 24 and August 13 in the Puerto Arista sanctuary in the municipality of Tonala in Chiapas state, according to a statement by the office of the federal attorney for environmental protection (PROFEPA).

They comprised 102 olive ridley turtles, six hawksbill, and five belonged to the green turtle species, PROFEPA said.

The dead turtles were discovered in different parts of the sanctuary across some 30 kilometres of beaches.