The co-founder of fashion brand Superdry is donating a million pounds ($1.28 million) to the campaign for a referendum on the final Brexit agreement as Britain prepares to outline in more detail how a no-deal outcome would work.

“I’m putting some of my money behind the People’s Vote campaign because we have a genuine chance to turn this around,” said Julian Dunkerton, a “remainer” who opposes Britain’s planned departure from the European Union.

“I’ve got a good instinct for when a mood is going to change and we’re in one of those moments now,” he said in comments reported by several British media outlets.

Britons voted in a 2016 referendum to leave the EU but in July the proportion of voters who favour a referendum on the final terms of any Brexit deal overtook those who do not for the first time, according to opinion polls.

Britain’s Brexit minister Dominic Raab will travel to Brussels on Tuesday in a bid to pick up the pace of talks with the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier, Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said on Saturday.

Britain will publish on Thursday the first of a series of technical notices designed to help people and businesses prepare for a no-deal scenario and Raab will give a speech outlining how the government plans to mitigate against any potential risks.

“Securing a deal is still by far the most likely outcome, but we want to make sure that we clearly set out the steps that people, businesses and public services need to take in the unlikely event that we don’t reach an agreement, said Raab.

Britain said it has been undertaking work on a no-deal scenario for almost two years with nearly 4 billion pounds allocated by the finance ministry.