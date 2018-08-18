A Yemeni journalist was killed while covering ongoing clashes between government forces and Houthi rebels in the central Al-Bayda province on Saturday.

Ahmed al-Musabi was killed after an artillery shell struck him, along a number of government forces, military spokesman Abdul Rahman al-Muradi said.

Al-Musabi had been previously injured as he was covering clashes in the same province.

The military spokesman said al-Musabi was a spokesman for the pro-government forces and director of its media center in the southern Shabwa province.

War in Yemen