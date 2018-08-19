Turkey and United States will begin "joint patrols" in northern Syria's Manbij to stabilise the region under a roadmap that focuses on the withdrawal of the PKK-affiliated YPG group, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic in capital Ankara, Cavusoglu said that although there are few days of delay in the schedule, the process "continues without a hitch."

"We are now entering a joint patrol period," he added.

He said there are no "interruptions" in the military efforts that are being conducted with the US.

Turkey and the US are currently experiencing rocky relations after Washington imposed sanctions on two Turkish ministers when American Pastor Andrew Brunson, who faces terrorism-related charges in Turkey, was not released.