South Africa scored a bonus-point 34-21 Rugby Championship first round victory over Argentina with six tries compensating for woeful goal-kicking by Handre Pollard.

Wingers Aphiwe Dyantyi and Makazole Mapimpi bagged two each in Durban as the Springboks dominated the second half having trailed by nine points earlier.

Experienced fly-half Pollard missed five of seven shots at goal, which could have proven costly against stronger opposition than the Pumas.

New Argentina coach Mario Ledesma watched his team run out of gas after leading 14-10 at half-time as they suffered a 23rd loss in 29 Tests since the 2015 World Cup.

But the South Americans impressed sufficiently in patches to suggest they could be tougher opponents when the teams clash again next Saturday in Mendoza.

South African coach Rassie Erasmus said his team were far from where they needed to be and rated only 25 minutes of the game as "satisfactory".

South Africa lie second on points difference behind title-holders New Zealand, who beat Australia 38-13 in Sydney earlier Saturday.

Discipline

Winning captain and loose forward Siya Kolisi said: "We did not start the way we wanted to today.

"Discipline was a problem. It is something that we have been working on for the past five weeks.

"We cannot give away penalties and expect to win games, but our effort pulled us through.

"As much as we are making mistakes, we are getting better and better, but are not close to where we want to be.