The All Blacks were determined to draw a "line in the sand" against the Wallabies in the Rugby Championship opener after being impressed by their forwards during the June series against Ireland, captain Kieran Read said.

The All Blacks' pack were decisive in the 38-13 rout at Sydney's Olympic stadium on Saturday, dominating the set pieces and winning a slew of line-outs from the Wallabies' throw.

Australia lost a hard-fought June series 2-1 to Ireland but their pack emerged with reputation enhanced after strong performances against the Six Nations champions.

"We put a lot of emphasis on (set piece)," Read, who made a strong return after a long lay-off from back surgery, said pitch-side.

"We knew the Wallabies had had a great series against Ireland up front so we wanted to really come at them and I, guess, put a bit of a mark in the sand there.

"We went pretty well so we'll have to build on that again next week."

Undefeated

Undefeated in the 2016 and 2017 tournaments, the All Blacks claimed their 13th Rugby Championship win in succession.

They also subjected the Wallabies to a third successive mauling in the tournament's Sydney opener, having hammered them 42-8 in 2016 and 54-34 last year.