WORLD
3 MIN READ
Koreans register near South-North border for family reunions
Registered families will be staying the night Sokcho before beginning their trip to Diamond Mountain located in North Korea on Monday morning to meet their relatives.
Koreans register near South-North border for family reunions
South Korean participants of the inter-Korean family reunions stand for the national anthem as they undergo a briefing on the eve of the departure for North Korea, at a hotel resort in Sokcho, South Korea on August 19, 2018 / AFP
By Gizem Taşkın
August 19, 2018

The registration for the 21st Separated Families Reunion between South and North Korea began on Sunday, with 89 participants arriving in Sokcho, South Korea, a coastal city near the border.

Hundreds of Koreans are set to participate in a week of temporary reunions of families that were separated by the Korean War.

Many have had no contact with each other since the war cemented the division of the peninsula into the North and South.

TRT World's Bruce Harrison reports.

Pre-reunion orientation

Family members met with volunteers from South Korean Red Cross to check in at a hotel for their pre-reunion orientation, in which they will be told what to expect during the 3-day reunion.

93-year old Lee Kwan-joo said that he cannot say anything other than he is happy when asked about meeting his brother's children in North Korea.

RECOMMENDED

Kwon Seok, 94-year old, who is meeting her granddaughter also shared her excitement by saying she is happy to see her granddaughter even though she will not be able to see her son.

Families will be staying the night Sokcho before beginning their trip to Diamond Mountain located in North Korea on Monday morning.

They will be having six face-to-face meetings with their North Korean families, which will be combined face time of 11 hours during their 3-day long reunion.

Since the end of the war, both Koreas have banned ordinary citizens from visiting relatives on the other side of the border or contacting them without permission.

Nearly 20,000 people have participated in 20 rounds of face-to-face reunions since 2000. No one has had a second chance to see their relatives.

This week's reunions come after a three-year hiatus during which North Korea tested three nuclear weapons and multiple missiles that demonstrated the potential of striking the continental United States.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground