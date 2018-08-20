WORLD
2 MIN READ
Giving Morocco's single mothers a future
Life for single mothers in Morocco is extremely difficult because families and society tend to reject them. But campaigners are trying to change attitudes.
Giving Morocco's single mothers a future
Amina prefers to hide her face. She's unmarried and became pregnant after she was raped. / TRTWorld
August 20, 2018

Amina prefers to hide her face. She's unmarried and became pregnant after she was raped by her cousin.

In Morocco, she faces stigma against single mothers.

Amina tried to commit suicide several times. Now she's focusing on caring for her baby and learning new skills. They'll help her earn money to become independent in a country where the state doesn't support single mothers.

"There's no mercy in this society, so we need to learn a trade so we can easily find a job, so we can take care of our children in the future. In this centre we have benefited from many activities."

- Amina, a Moroccan single mother
RECOMMENDED

Aicha Chenna is a campaigner for the rights of single mothers and their children. She says Morocco's government should educate men and women to avoid the current misery. 

Sexual relations outside marriage are against the law in Morocco. Single mothers live in fear and are shunned by society. But at centres like these, thousands of them have found sanctuary and support.    

TRT World 's Iolo ap Dafydd reports.  

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground