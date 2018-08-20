BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Turkish lira trades steady after Friday's rating downgrades
Turkish lira steady against the US dollar following Moody's and Standard & Poor's ratings agencies downgrades on Friday.
Turkish lira trades steady after Friday's rating downgrades
A teller holds Turkish lira banknotes at a currency exchange office in Istanbul on August 13, 2018. / AFP
Emre İrenEmre İren
August 20, 2018

The Turkish lira traded steady against the dollar on Monday, showing no reaction to Friday night's moves by Moody's and Standard & Poor's ratings agencies to cut Turkey's sovereign credit ratings deeper into "junk" territory.

The lira stood at 6.01 at 05:25 GMT, unchanged from Friday's close, and has lost 37 percent of its value against the US currency this year.

Turkish markets were set to begin a public holiday from midday lasting until the end of the week.

RECOMMENDED

The lira's slide has deepened amid a bitter row between Ankara and Washington over the trial in Turkey of a US pastor who has been charged with supporting terrorist groups. A court on Friday rejected his appeal for release, drawing a stiff rebuke from President Donald Trump, who said the United States would not take the detention "sitting down."

On Friday, after each downgrading Turkey by one notch, S&P said it expected a recession next year while Moody's said a weakening of Turkey's public institutions had made policymaking less predictable.

Fitch Ratings had earlier said the absence of an orthodox monetary policy response to the lira's fall and the rhetoric of Turkish authorities had "increased the difficulty of restoring economic stability and sustainability."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground