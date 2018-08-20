The Turkish lira traded steady against the dollar on Monday, showing no reaction to Friday night's moves by Moody's and Standard & Poor's ratings agencies to cut Turkey's sovereign credit ratings deeper into "junk" territory.

The lira stood at 6.01 at 05:25 GMT, unchanged from Friday's close, and has lost 37 percent of its value against the US currency this year.

Turkish markets were set to begin a public holiday from midday lasting until the end of the week.