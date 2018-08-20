WORLD
Mali's top court confirms Keita as presidential election winner
The decision clears the way for President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to be inaugurated next month for a second five-year term following an election process that the opposition has labelled flawed.
Malian incumbent president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, seen here arriving to cast his ballot during the recent presidential second round election in Bamako, has been confirmed as the winner of the election. / AP
By Giordano STOLLEY
August 20, 2018

Mali's constitutional court on Monday confirmed President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's re-election in a run-off ballot, rejecting fraud accusations by the opposition candidate.

The decision clears the way for Keita to be inaugurated next month for a second five-year term, at a time when Malian authorities are contending with rising violence by militant groups and ethnic militia.

Contested

Challenger Soumaila Cisse had contested the electoral commission result of the August 12 vote, which showed Keita winning 67 percent.

The election was tainted by armed attacks in the centre and north, where hundreds of polling stations remained closed, and a turnout of only 34 percent reflected fears of violence as well as voter apathy.

Cisse says he would have won 51 percent of the vote but for ballot box stuffing and other cheating by Keita's camp. Keita rejected the allegations.

The European Union observer mission and other local and international monitors said that, despite a number of irregularities and disruptions, they saw no evidence of fraud.

SOURCE:Reuters
