POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Ronaldo, Modric, Salah on UEFA best player shortlist
Ronaldo will be up against Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah for the award next week at the Champions League draw ceremony in Monaco.
Ronaldo, Modric, Salah on UEFA best player shortlist
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo jumps as he reaches for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Chievo Verona and Juventus, at the Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. / AP
Emre İrenEmre İren
August 20, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah have been short-listed for the UEFA Player of the Year award, the sport's European governing body said on Monday.

Ronaldo, who won the award last season, helped Real Madrid to a third consecutive Champions League title and finished as the competition's top scorer with 15 goals.

The Portuguese, who has three wins in total, is the only player to have made the shortlist every year since UEFA created the award in 2011.

Modric, also part of Madrid's Champions League winning team, finished runner-up with Croatia at the World Cup, winning the best player award at the tournament in Russia.

RECOMMENDED

Salah scored 44 goals for Liverpool last season, helping the English club reach the Champions League final where they lost to Real Madrid.

VfL Wolfsburg striker Pernille Harder and Olympique Lyonnais forward Ada Hegerberg and defensive midfielder Amandine Henry were short-listed for the women's award.

The awards will be presented at this season's Champions League group-stage draw in Monaco on Aug. 30. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground