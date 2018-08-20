Turkey has lodged a complaint against US duties on steel and aluminium at the World Trade Organization, the international trade court said on Monday.

US President Donald Trump earlier this month announced on Twitter that he had doubled steel and aluminium tariffs on Turkey amid a row over an American pastor held for two years on terror charges.

"Turkey claims that the measures are inconsistent with a number of provisions of the WTO's Agreement on Safeguards and the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994," said a statement on the WTO's website.

TRT World 's Oubai Shahbandar reports.

The first stage in the process is a request for bilateral consultations to attempt to resolve the dispute. It can take years to resolve disputes if WTO trade judges become involved.

Under dispute consultations, both sides have 60 days to seek a solution, then the issue can go to the WTO Dispute Settlement Body.

In March this year, US President Donald Trump announced his intention to impose 25 percent tariff on steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminium imports. These were subsequently implemented.