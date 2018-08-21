New York rapper Cardi B kicked off the MTV Video Music Award (VMA) show on Monday, where politics quickly took centre stage with a performance highlighting US President Donald Trump's controversial immigration policies.

Dozens of immigrant children and their families, wearing white t-shirts saying "We are all human beings," joined rapper Logic on the VMA stage in New York City for his song "One Day."

The song and a new music video protest the zero tolerance policy that saw thousands of immigrant children separated from their parents in June after crossing the southern border with Mexico without documents.

The National Domestic Workers Alliance said in a statement that they and two other groups had helped to organise the performance.

Cardi B, in her first public appearance since giving birth to her first child in July, picked up an early win for song of summer for her dance hit "I Like It" with J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

The 25-year-old singer went into Monday's fan-voted ceremony with a leading 10 nominations after a breakthrough year that saw a string of brash female empowerment hits like "Bodak Yellow."

It was also a big night for recently engaged Ariana Grande, 25, who won the best pop video award for "No Tears Left to Cry" and was making her first public outing with fiance Pete Davidson.