US President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, testified on Tuesday that Trump directed him to commit a crime by arranging payments ahead of the 2016 presidential election to silence two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump.

Cohen, 51, made the statements as he pleaded guilty to eight criminal charges in federal court in Manhattan, including tax evasion, bank fraud and campaign finance violations.

Cohen did not name Trump in court, but his lawyer, Lanny Davis, said afterward he was referring to the president.

TRT World's Nick Harper reports from New York.

Hush money

"Today he (Cohen) stood up and testified under oath that Donald Trump directed him to commit a crime by making payments to two women for the principal purpose of influencing an election," Davis said in a statement after Cohen's plea.

"If those payments were a crime for Michael Cohen, then why wouldn't they be a crime for Donald Trump?" he said.

The two payments were intended to silence two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump and were made prior to the 2016 presidential election. One was for $130,000 given to adult-film star Stormy Daniels. The other for $150,000 related to former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Trump has denied having affairs with the women. His lawyer Rudy Giuliani has said the payments were made to spare Trump and his family embarrassment and were unrelated to the campaign.

Cohen, one of Trump's closest associates for more than a decade, said in court he arranged to make payments "for (the) principal purpose of influencing (the) election" at the direction of a candidate for federal office.