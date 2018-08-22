A Syrian regime offensive in the rebel-held enclave of Idlib would have a "catastrophic" humanitarian impact and cause levels of civilian suffering unprecedented in the seven-year war, aid agencies have warned.

The regime has said it aims to recapture the northwestern Idlib region, a refuge for civilians and rebels displaced from other areas of Syria as well as powerful militant forces.

"If there is a large-scale military offensive, what we might see in Idlib in terms of death, injury or displacement is something we haven't seen before. The war is far from over," said Joelle Bassoul, spokeswoman for Care International.

"People will be stranded with nowhere to go, with no aid -what other word can we use besides catastrophic," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from Beirut on Tuesday.

Her comments came a day after the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of rising rates of acute malnutrition in Idlib and said a failure to vaccinate could lead to outbreaks of disease such as polio.

"The health situation in northwest Syria is already dire and looks set to deteriorate," said WHO Regional Emergencies Director Michel Thieren in a statement on Monday as the organisation appealed for more funds.

"If WHO does not receive additional funding, more than two million people caught in the cross-fire may have no access to essential health care services, including life-saving trauma care."