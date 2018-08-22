A second challenge to Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's leadership loomed on Wednesday, a day after Turnbull rejected the resignations of seven Cabinet members who had backed a rival who is openly preparing a new bid.

Former home affairs minister Peter Dutton said he was again canvassing colleagues in the Liberal Party, the senior partner in the government coalition, just a day after Turnbull survived his initial challenge for theleadership in a party-room vote.

The narrow margin of his victory - Turnbull defeated Dutton 48 votes to 35 - only heightened speculation that his leadership days were numbered in a country that has earned a reputation for having a revolving door of political leaders.

Australian newspapers echoed the frustration many voters feel over the constant leadership changes.

"The rest of Australia is looking on at the antics of the coalition caucus in disbelief," The Sydney Morning Herald wrote.

"It would be kinder to voters and more in the national interest if Mr Turnbull ... called an election a year early," it said in an editorial.

Turnbull won a narrow election victory in 2016 and the next poll is due by May.

Expectations that Turnbull would soon face another challenge, possibly within days, were stoked when eight Cabinet ministers backed Dutton in Tuesday's challenge.

Dutton soon confirmed those expectations and declared on Wednesday he was working to secure the seven party votes he needs to become Australia's sixth prime minister since 2009.

"I'm speaking to colleagues," Dutton told 3AW Radio.