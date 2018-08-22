Icelandic actor Stefan Karl Stefansson, who played villain Robbie Rotten in the children's TV series "LazyTown," has died of cancer. He was 43.

The actor's wife, Steinunn Olina Thorsteinsdottir, announced on Facebook that he died on Tuesday.

Trained as a stage actor and puppeteer, Stefansson was best known for "LazyTown," where his junk food-munching villain was pitted against child heroine Stephanie and fitness-loving hero Sportacus.