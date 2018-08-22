TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkey's hazelnut farmers hit by floods, currency fluctuations
Turkey is the world's biggest hazelnut producer. But this year, floods and currency fluctuations are eroding farmers profits.
Turkey's hazelnut farmers hit by floods, currency fluctuations
In Turkey about 400,000 households rely solely on hazelnut crop to make a living. / AA Archive
By Mazhar Ali
August 22, 2018

Turkey is the world's biggest hazelnut producer with a share of around 70 percent of a nearly $3 billion global industry. 

But this year farmers in one of its biggest growing regions have been hit by both a natural disaster and a currency crisis. 

"We've never seen such a thing in our lives. It was a natural disaster. I was here on the bridge when the flood happened," says Senel Kocakoc, a hazelnut farmer.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World's Arabella Munro went to to the shores of the Black Sea to find out more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
Trump withdraws invite for Canada's Carney to join 'Board of Peace'
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement