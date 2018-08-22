Turkey is the world's biggest hazelnut producer with a share of around 70 percent of a nearly $3 billion global industry.

But this year farmers in one of its biggest growing regions have been hit by both a natural disaster and a currency crisis.

"We've never seen such a thing in our lives. It was a natural disaster. I was here on the bridge when the flood happened," says Senel Kocakoc, a hazelnut farmer.