By Mazhar Ali
August 23, 2018
The United States is threatening to impose more economic sanctions (pressure) on Turkey in the escalating diplomatic dispute between the two countries.
Many people in America's Turkish community are concerned as they watch closely the fluctuations in the value of Turkey's currency, the lira, against the dollar.
Lira has lost about 40 percent of its value against the dollar since the start of this year.
TRT World's Nicole Johnston reports.
