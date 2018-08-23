WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkish community in US closely watch fluctuations in lira
As the diplomatic row between the US and Turkey escalates, the Turkish community in the US watch closely the fluctuations in Turkish currency lira which has lost about 40 percent of its value against the dollar since the start of this year.
Turkish community in US closely watch fluctuations in lira
Western economists insist the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan should increase interest rates to stop the lira from falling further. But Erdogan argues this will only cause more inflation. / Reuters
By Mazhar Ali
August 23, 2018

The United States is threatening to impose more economic sanctions (pressure) on Turkey in the escalating diplomatic dispute between the two countries. 

Many people in America's Turkish community are concerned as they watch closely the fluctuations in the value of Turkey's currency, the lira, against the dollar. 

Lira has lost about 40 percent of its value against the dollar since the start of this year.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World's Nicole Johnston reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
Trump withdraws invite for Canada's Carney to join 'Board of Peace'
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement