Uganda on Thursday filed treason charges against pop star-turned-MP Robert Kyagulanyi shortly after prosecutors dropped accusations of illegal weapons possession against him, in a case that has prompted an international outcry.

The Chief Magistrate Court in the northern town of Gulu ordered Kyagulanyi — stage name Bobi Wine — to be held in custody until August 30. He will appear alongside 34 others also charged with treason last week.

Earlier, a military court withdrew charges against Kyagulanyi for illegally possessing weapons, saying he was to face the more serious charge of treason in a civilian court.

Kyagulanyi was then taken to the magistrate's court where he appeared, hobbling and with a scarf in the colours of the Ugandan flag around his neck.

"The charade, pretence and wanton abuse of Bobi's rights by the army has ended. Now we can embark on a civilian court to get justice," said Nicholas Opiyo, one of Kyagulanyi's lawyers.

TRT World spoke to Kampala-based Leon Ssenyange for more details.

Weapons charges levied

Kyagulanyi was first arrested last week while campaigning in a hard-fought by-election that also drew President Yoweri Museveni in support of the ruling party candidate.