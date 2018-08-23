The annual weigh-in of 3,500 animals took place at Britain’s Whipsnade Zoo on Tuesday.

As part of their regular check-ups, all creatures great and small from gargantuan rhinos to feather-light butterflies, have their vital statistics recorded as a way of keeping track of the health and wellbeing of the 3,500 animals at the UK’s largest zoo.

This way zookeepers are able to compare information on thousands of endangered species.