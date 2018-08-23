WORLD
2 MIN READ
Annual weigh-in takes place at Britain's largest zoo
Thousands of animals step onto the scales at Britain's Whipsnade Zoo at an annual weigh-in event to record their height and weight.
Penguins are weighed by a zookeeper during the annual weigh-in at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in London, Britain, August 23, 2018. / Reuters
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
August 23, 2018

The annual weigh-in of 3,500 animals took place at Britain’s Whipsnade Zoo on Tuesday.

As part of their regular check-ups, all creatures great and small from gargantuan rhinos to feather-light butterflies, have their vital statistics recorded as a way of keeping track of the health and wellbeing of the 3,500 animals at the UK’s largest zoo.

This way zookeepers are able to compare information on thousands of endangered species.

RECOMMENDED

In a press release, the zoo said, "With so many animals that are all so different from one another, our keepers have to come up with creative tactics to entice them onto the scales, from getting meerkats to clamber onto tiny scales to retrieve live crickets, to gently encouraging our Przewalski’s horses (an endangered species of Mongolian wild horse) to walk over a large weight board for a veggie reward!"

TRT World'sJacob Brown reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
