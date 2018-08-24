Rikako Ikee is turning Jakarta's Asian Games pool into her own golden pond. Every time she dives into the water, she comes out with another medal.

The 18-year-old Ikee did it again on Thursday, swimming the butterfly leg for the Japanese team that won the women's 4x100-metre medley relay.

"I feel a bit broken and my body aches," Ikee said. "I'm proud to be an Asian champion, but I want to achieve more."

The victory gave her a fifth gold and her seventh medal overall in Jakarta, leaving her in a tie for second in two of the most significant medal categories in the 67-year history of the region's biggest multi-sports event.

Only North Korean shooter So Gin Man has tallied more at one edition, winning a total of eight medals, including seven gold, at the 1982 Asian Games.

Japan's great hope

Ikee may get her chance with still one more race to come on the sixth and final day of swimming.

She also won four medals at last week's Pan Pacs against opposition from the United States, Canada and Australia and is surfacing as Japan's great hope for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Hong Kong and Singapore also won medals in the relay but only after China and South Korea, which initially finished second and third, were disqualified for leaving the blocks too early.