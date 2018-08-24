Parts of northern Syria, which were cleared of terrorist organisations by Turkish armed forces, finds life returning to normal two years after the start of Turkey’s Operation Euphrates Shield.

The operation, which began on August 24, 2016 and ended in March 2017, was aimed at eliminating the terror threat along the Turkish border in the northern Syrian regions of Jarabulus, Al Rai, Al Bab, and Azaz with the use of the Free Syrian Army, backed by Turkish artillery and air cover.

Since then, Turkey has established safe zones in Northern Syria, but security challenges in the region remain.

TRT World's Alaattin Kilic reports.

Fixing infrastructure