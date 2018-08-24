Turkey and Russia need to continue working together to continue the ceasefire in Syria, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday, warning that a possible military solution in the northwestern city of Idlib would be a "disaster."

Speaking to reporters in Moscow alongside his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Cavusoglu said: “Preserving the de-escalation zone in Idlib, Syria is important in both humanitarian respects and the fight against terrorism."

Stressing that more than 3 million civilians live in Idlib, Cavusoglu said: “A military solution there would be a disaster. It would be a disaster not only for the Idlib region, but also for the future of Syria."

Located near the Turkish border, Idlib was designated a “de-escalation zone” this May where acts of aggression are expressly forbidden.