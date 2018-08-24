Russia and Turkey have agreed to establish a mechanism to restore a visa-free regime between the two countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced.

Russia is ready to lift visa restrictions for the Turkish holders of special and service passports as well as for drivers engaged in cargo transportation between the two countries, Lavrov told reporters after meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Moscow.

"We have confirmed Russia's readiness to hold talks on simplifying the travel regime for certain categories of Turkish citizens on a reciprocal basis, and we will do this in the near future,” said Lavrov.

“We agreed to establish a mechanism for consultations on the development of agreements on this subject."

