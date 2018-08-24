US President Donald Trump on Friday cancelled Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s planned trip to North Korea for renewed negotiations to persuade it to abandon its nuclear weapons, citing insufficient progress on the issue.

Trump partly blamed China for the stalled momentum with North Korea and suggested talks with Pyongyang could be on hold until after Washington resolved its trade dispute with Beijing.

"I have asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not to go to North Korea, at this time, because I feel we are not making sufficient progress with respect to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Trump said on Twitter.

China's foreign ministry on Saturday expressed "serious concern" about US comments on North Korea, after President Donald Trump cancelled his top diplomat's trip to Pyongyang and partly blamed China for a lack of progress in denuclearisation talks.

The ministry said in a statement that it made "stern representations" to US officials, and that it would continue to play a positive role in working towards denuclearisation on the Korean peninsula.

Negotiations have stalled since the June summit in Singapore. Pompeo is pressing for tangible steps toward North Korea’s abandonment of its nuclear arsenal while Pyongyang is demanding that Washington first make concessions of its own.

Journalist Simon Marks reports from Washington on Trump's decision to cancel Mike Pompeo's trip to Pyongyang.

Trump's statement on Twitter came just a day after Pompeo said he would again visit North Korea and would take his new US special representative, Stephen Biegun, with him in an attempt to break the deadlock.

But Trump asked Pompeo not to go to North Korea during a meeting at the White House on Friday afternoon, a senior White House official said.

Some US intelligence and defence officials had considered Pompeo’s latest trip to be premature and said the prospects for significant progress appeared dim.

Pompeo, who would have been making his second visit to Pyongyang since the summit, had not been expected to meet Kim this time, the State Department said on Thursday.

Why is Trump making the North Korea trip about China?