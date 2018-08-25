The exodus of migrants from Venezuela is building toward a "crisis moment" comparable to events involving refugees in the Mediterranean, the United Nations migration agency said on Friday.

Growing numbers are fleeing economic meltdown and political turmoil in Venezuela, where people scrounge for food and other necessities of daily life, threatening to overwhelm neighbouring countries. Officials from Colombia, Ecuador and Peru will meet in Bogota next week to seek a way forward.

In Brazil, rioters this month drove hundreds back over the border. Peru this month tightened entry rules for Venezuelans, requiring them to carry passports instead of just national ID cards, though a judge in Ecuador on Friday rolled back a similar rule enacted there.

Describing those events as early warning signs, a spokesman for the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Joel Millman, said funding and means of managing the outflow must be mobilised.

TRT World's Manuel Rueda has more.

Crisis building

"This is building to a crisis moment that we've seen in other parts of the world, particularly in the Mediterranean," he told a news briefing.

On Thursday, the IOM and UN refugee agency UNHCR called on Latin American countries to ease entry for Venezuelans.

Venezuelans are rushing out of the country to join those who have already fled a deepening economic crisis, as regional governments struggle to cope with one of the biggest exoduses in Latin American history.

The UN says more than 2.3 million of Venezuela's 30.6 million population have fled the country since the current crisis began in 2014 – a staggering 7.5 percent.

The pace of departures has accelerated in recent days, sparking a warning from the UN.

"It remains critical that any new measures continue to allow those in need of international protection to access safety and seek asylum," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Thursday in a statement.

The UN said up to 4,000 people were arriving daily in Ecuador, Peru, Colombia and Brazil.

Peru's top immigration official, Eduardo Sevilla, said Peru will exempt some Venezuelans from the passport requirement, including parents with children seeking to join the rest of their family, pregnant women and the gravely ill.

But Sevilla said authorities would also be vigilant of attempts to evade the new rule by claiming refugee status.

"Is UNHCR going to take responsibility if that person commits a crime?" Sevilla said to Reuters on Friday. "Our priority is to contribute to security and internal order by clearly identifying people."

UNHCR spokesman Andrej Mahecic said on Friday that governments had made "commendable" efforts even though some reception capacities and services were overwhelmed.

But he said "some disturbing images" had emerged from the region in the past week that risked stigmatising Venezuelans who had fled and complicating efforts to integrate them.

Order lifted