BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Papa John’s taps investment banks amid pressure from founder -sources
Founder John Schnatter, who resigned after using a racial slur, is reportedly attempting to regain control of the company. Falling sales have been blamed on the fallout with the founder.
Papa John’s taps investment banks amid pressure from founder -sources
John Schnatter (R), founder of Papa John's Pizza, arrives at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. / Reuters
By Giordano STOLLEY
August 25, 2018

Papa John’s International Inc , the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company, has hired Bank of America Corp and Lazard Ltd to help find ways to stabilise the restaurant chain, which has come under pressure from its founder John Schnatter, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Schnatter, who owns about 30 percent of Papa John’s, resigned as chairman in July following reports that he had used a racial slur on a media training conference call. He is trying to regain control of the company, which has adopted a so-called poison pill to fend off any potential hostile takeover bid.

The banks are at still at the early stage of working with Papa John’s to assess its options, and there is no wider exploration of strategic alternatives or sale process currently underway, the sources said.

The pizza chain has attracted some takeover interest from other companies and private equity firms following Schnatter's departure, and the banks will assist the company if there is an acquisition offer to consider in the future, one of the sources added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Papa John’s, Lazard and Bank of America declined to comment. Schnatter could be not immediately be reached for comment.

Shares jump

RECOMMENDED

Papa John's shares jumped as much as 5.5 percent to $45.07 on the news, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.4 billion.

Earlier this month, Papa John's posted a second-quarter comparable sales decline of 6.1 percent and cut its sales forecast, citing fallout from the company's split with Schnatter.

Negative publicity surrounding Schnatter depressed July traffic in North America, the company said at the time, noting that it was hard to predict how long and how badly that would affect sales. Papa John's has more than 5,000 locations worldwide, mostly franchised restaurants.

Papa John's Chief Executive Officer Steve Ritchie vowed earlier this month to move beyond the fight with Schnatter with a new advertising and marketing campaign, while also removing Schnatter's image from company promotions. Two franchisee associations working with the company have expressed support for its strategy.

Ritchie, who was previously Papa John’s president, took over as CEO in January after Schnatter came under fire in November for criticizing the National Football League’s leadership over national anthem protests by its players. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
Trump withdraws invite for Canada's Carney to join 'Board of Peace'
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement