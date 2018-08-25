Thousands of Rohingya refugees staged protests for "justice" Saturday on the first anniversary of a Myanmar military crackdown that forced them to flee to camps in Bangladesh.

Around 900,000 of the Muslim minority poured across the border after attacks by the Myanmar military and Buddhist groups that the United Nations has likened to ethnic cleansing.

More than 15,000 gathered in the morning on a hilltop in the Kutupalong refugee camp, part of a sprawling web of settlements in Cox's Bazar that are now home to the Rohingya who have fled Myanmar.

Men, women and children, praying they can return to their homes in Myanmar and demanding justice for their dead relatives and neighbours, held peaceful marches and attended rallies chanting: "We want justice from the UN."

At the Kutupalong camp, a giant banner proclaimed: "Never Again: Rohingya Genocide Remembrance Day. 25 August, 2018." Some wore bandanas emblazoned with the slogan "Save Rohingya" while others waved flags.

More marches and gatherings were planned across what has become the world's biggest refugee camp, activists said.

Rohingya militants' attacks on Myanmar police posts on August 25 last year sparked a bloody crackdown in Rakhine state where the Rohingya trace their ethnicity. Nearly 7,000 Rohingya were killed in the first month alone, according to Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF).

Refugees fled the region, arriving in Bangladesh on foot or in flimsy boats. Many brought horrific stories of rape, brutality, torture and villages burned to the ground. Refugees have shared stories which suggest the systematic elimination of Rohingya men.

Myanmar authorities have insisted their forces only targeted insurgents. They have made an agreement with Bangladesh to repatriate refugees but only a handful have gone back.

Rohingya leaders insist the exiles will not return home unless their safety is guaranteed.

No home, no hope

Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi this week said it was up to Bangladesh "to decide how quickly" repatriation of the refugees can be accomplished and insisted the "terrorist threat" posed by Rohingya militants remains "real and present".

The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, which has been blamed for attacks on the army in Myanmar, issued an anniversary statement in which it condemned Myanmar's "terrorist government and genocidal military".