At least 19 people were killed in a fire at a resort hotel in China's northeastern city of Harbin early Saturday, the local government said.

The disaster added to a string of deadly blazes that have plagued China despite official efforts to improve public safety over the past two decades.

The fire broke out at the four-story Beilong Hot Spring Hotel in Harbin's Sun Island recreation area at 4:36 am and was extinguished at 7:50 am by a force of 105 firefighters with 30 firetrucks, state television reported.

Firefighters found 16 people dead and three more died at a hospital, the city government and provincial fire department said on their social media accounts.

It said 18 people were injured and a total of 70 evacuated.

The cause was under investigation, the Xinhua News Agency said.