WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russian opposition leader Navalny detained in Moscow
Navalny, who has been detained and jailed several times, was last sentenced to 30 days in prison in May for his role in organising nationwide protests against President Vladimir Putin.
Russian opposition leader Navalny detained in Moscow
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a rally in protest against court decision to block the Telegram messenger because it violated Russian regulations, in Moscow, Russia, on April 30, 2018. / Reuters
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
August 25, 2018

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been detained in Moscow, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Yarmysh said Navalny had been taken to a local police station and that the reason for his detention was unclear.

Navalny, who has been detained and jailed several times for organising anti-Kremlin protests, was barred from running in Russia's presidential election earlier this year on what he says was a false pretext.

RECOMMENDED

The 42-year-old was last sentenced to 30 days in prison in May for his role in organising nationwide protests against President Vladimir Putin.

He had called for demonstrations in more than 90 towns and cities under the slogan "Putin is not our tsar" to protest what he says is the Russian president's autocratic rule.

Putin, 65, won re-election overwhelmingly in March, extending his grip over Russia for six more years. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
Trump withdraws invite for Canada's Carney to join 'Board of Peace'
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement