Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been detained in Moscow, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Yarmysh said Navalny had been taken to a local police station and that the reason for his detention was unclear.

Navalny, who has been detained and jailed several times for organising anti-Kremlin protests, was barred from running in Russia's presidential election earlier this year on what he says was a false pretext.