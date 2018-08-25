Flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez scored 17 points to inspire Argentina to only their fourth Rugby Championship triumph in 35 games as they defeated South Africa 32-19 at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas on Saturday.

Sanchez scored a try, three conversions, a penalty and a drop goal to inch within 10 points of Felipe Contepomi’s record of 651 test points for the Pumas and lead his team to a rare success in the southern hemisphere competition.

Argentina outscored the Springboks by four tries to three in a fevered performance, aided by a litany of mistakes by their visitors.

Winger Bautista Delguy scored two tries in the space of four minutes while Ramiro Moyano went over for the fourth Argentine score. Substitute Lionel Mapoe scored twice for Boks and captain Siya Kolisi got their other.

It was only Argentina’s third win in 28 previous meetings with South Africa and came on the back of some powerful scrumming, fast breaks with skilful inter-passing and a resilient second-half defence when the visitors threatened a comeback.

The 29-year-old Sanchez increased his tally of career test points to 641 as he produced a sparking individual performance in the first half.

South Africa, who had beaten Argentina 34-21 in Durban last week at the start of this year’s Rugby Championship, scored the first try when Kolisi slipped a Sanchez tackle to burst through a porous defence.