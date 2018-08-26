Two games, zero goals. Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't even score from four meters (yards) on Saturday.

The Juventus forward was, however, able to offer a wry smile at his misfortune as he threw his hands up in the air.

Ronaldo seemed certain to open his Serie A account in the 75th minute of the 2-0 victory against Lazio.

Joao Cancelo rolled the ball across to his Portuguese compatriot but goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha did just enough to stop him from tapping in from four meters, instead it ricocheted off Ronaldo's feet and fell to Mario Mandzukic to score into an empty net.

"He is not angry at all, he smiled because these things happen," Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said.

Just as it was on Ronaldo's debut last week, when Juventus won 3-2 at Chievo Verona, it was down to his teammates to fire the Bianconeri to victory, with Miralem Pjanic also netting as the seven-time defending champions downed Lazio.

Ronaldo is finding life in Serie A harder than he might have expected.

"It's only two weeks that he's with us," Allegri said. "He's intelligent and understands that Italian football is different to that in Spain. Today he played well also in defense, everyone is waiting for his first goal. I'm happy with how he's fitting in, he is a very humble lad."

Ronaldo left Real Madrid in the offseason in a Serie A record 112 million euro (then $132 million) deal, but has yet to fully adapt to Italian football.

His teammates aren't too concerned.

"He is the best player in the world. For us it is something exceptional, we are very happy to play with him," Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi said. "We're going to help him score goals because it is in his DNA.