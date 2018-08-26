World champion Rose Chelimo has won the Asian Games women's marathon for Bahrain in a hot and humid race in the Indonesian capital.

The Kenya-born Chelimo had a big lead by the 30-kilometre mark and clocked in her victory in the 18th Asian Games at 2 hours, 34 minutes and 51 seconds.

Chelimo represented Kenya internationally before switching to represent Bahrain ahead of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where she finished eighth.

She won the world championship title in London last year.