Head of Daesh in Afghanistan killed, says government
Abu Saad Erhabi was the fourth Daesh leader in Afghanistan to be killed since July 2017.
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers convy patrol on the Ghazni - Kabul highway, Afghanistan on August 14, 2018. / Reuters
August 26, 2018

The head of Daesh in Afghanistan, Abu Saad Erhabi, was killed in a strike on the group's hideouts in Nangarhar province on Saturday night, authorities said on Sunday.

Ten other members of the militant group were also killed in a joint ground and air operation by Afghan and foreign forces, the National Directorate of Security in Kabul said in a statement.

A large amount of heavy and light weapons and ammunition were destroyed during raids on two Daesh hideouts.

The group's Amaq's news agency carried no comment on the issue, and there was no immediate reaction from the NATO-led Resolute Support mission that trains and advises Afghan forces.

The provincial governor of Nangarhar said Erhabi was the fourth Daesh leader in Afghanistan to be killed since July 2017.

The group has developed a stronghold in Nangarhar, on Afghanistan's porous eastern border with Pakistan, and become one of the country’s most dangerous militant groups.

The local affiliate of Daesh, sometimes known as Khorasan after an old name for the region that includes Afghanistan, has been active since 2015, fighting the Taliban as well as Afghan and US forces.

Former Khorasan leader Abu Sayed was killed in a strike in the eastern province of Nangarhar and Sayed's predecessors were killed joint US and Afghan operations.

The exact number of Daesh fighters in Afghanistan is difficult to calculate because they frequently switch allegiances, but the US military estimates that there are about 2,000.

More than 150 Daesh fighters surrendered to Afghan security forces this month in the northwestern province of Jawzjan, where the group is fighting for control of smuggling routes into neighbouring Turkmenistan. 

SOURCE:Reuters
