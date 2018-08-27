WORLD
Over one million women face domestic violence in Egypt
A study by the National Council of Women found about 1.5 million Egyptian women report being subjected to domestic violence each year.
Dalia Abdel Aal, an Egyptian victim of domestic violence, reacts as she looks at mobile phone photos of her three daughters who were taken away by her husband after she filed for divorce. (TRT World screen grab) / TRTWorld
By Mazhar Ali
August 27, 2018

Women in Egypt are fighting to change attitudes about domestic violence. 

A study by Egypt's National Council of Women found about 1.5 million women report being subjected to domestic violence each year. 

It comes down to an average of 4,000 cases per day, though unreported figures may be much higher. 

“He hit me while my children were asleep. While he was hitting me, he strangled me,” says Dalia Abdel Aal, a victim of domestic violence, who has filed for divorce after years of abuse at the hands of her husband.

TRT World's Abubakr Al Shamahi has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
