Boxes give Syrian children a little bit of hope
They're a 'lost generation,' tens of thousands of child victims of the war in Syria. About 500 of them, now at the Pathfinders school in Turkey's Gaziantep are among the lucky ones, and part of their new life is an unconventional education.
'Boxes of happiness' provide much-needed aid and hope to children affected by Syria's brutal eight-year war. / TRTWorld
By Azaera Amza
August 27, 2018

An animated story wants to show the realities of the brutality of the Syrian war, through the eyes of a child. It follows a boy whose toy box becomes a home, and eventually a boat he uses to try to escape the war. 

The animated short is raw and encapsulates the trauma suffered by many Syrian children.

"The cardboard box in my animated movie is one of the main symbols. I wish it was just a symbol. But unfortunately not," said the creator of the animation, Merve Cirisoglu Cotur.

"In some refugee camps we see that many children live literally in cardboard boxes."

TRT World's Sara Firth reports from the Turkish city of Gaziantep on the border with Syria.

SOURCE:TRT World
