An animated story wants to show the realities of the brutality of the Syrian war, through the eyes of a child. It follows a boy whose toy box becomes a home, and eventually a boat he uses to try to escape the war.

The animated short is raw and encapsulates the trauma suffered by many Syrian children.

"The cardboard box in my animated movie is one of the main symbols. I wish it was just a symbol. But unfortunately not," said the creator of the animation, Merve Cirisoglu Cotur.