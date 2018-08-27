TÜRKİYE
Turkey aims to take relations with EU to a new phase
Recent unilateral steps taken by the US have shown that relations between Turkey and the EU, namely France, are more important than ever, says Turkey's Finance Minister Berat Albayrak in Paris.
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire accompanies Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak after a meeting at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, August 27, 2018. / Reuters
By Ayşe Nur Dok
August 27, 2018

Turkey wants to take its relations with the European Union to a new phase in a period when its trade with the bloc is more important, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference with his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire in Paris, Albayrak said recent unilateral steps taken by the United States have shown that relations between Turkey and the EU, namely France, were more important than ever.

Albayrak also said France and Turkey shared the same position against the one-sided decisions by the United States regarding Iran, and that the allies had decided to take joint steps in this regard. 

Recent steps taken by the United States against Turkey are politically motivated and could serve to ultimately bolster regional terrorism and the refugee crisis, he said.

Albayrak also said that Turkey wanted to increase trade with France – now at 14 billion euros – to 20 billion euros.

TRT World'sCraig Copetas has more.

SOURCE:Reuters
