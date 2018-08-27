Japan tests robot taxis
ZMP Inc's RoboCar MiniVan, a self-driving taxi based on a Toyota Estima Hybrid car, operated by Hinomaru Kotsu Co, is seen at the start of its services proving test in Tokyo, Japan on August 27, 2018. / Reuters
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
August 27, 2018

Japan has started testing a self-driving taxi in the streets of central Tokyo for two weeks.

The joint venture between Japanese technology firm ZMP and local taxi operator Hinomaru Kotsu has been picking up passengers and making four round trips a day.

The taxi, which navigates automatically but has a driver on board to intervene if necessary, travels approximately five kilometres between Tokyo station and the Roppongi area. 

According to Japanese broadcaster NHK, the first passengers were a family of three who used a smartphone app to open the doors.

Hinomaru Kotsu hopes to officially introduce the taxis by the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games to make up for a shortage of taxi drivers in the city.

SOURCE:TRT World
