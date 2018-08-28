Elon Musk's take-private plans for Tesla Inc have evaporated, but the company's looming debt needs remain.

With a debt load of about $10.5 billion and the possibility of an impending cash shortfall, Wall Street expects the luxury electric carmaker may need to raise funds before long.

Tesla Chief Executive Musk said late on Friday he would heed shareholder concerns and no longer pursue a $72 billion take-private deal, abandoning an idea that stunned investors and is reported to have drawn regulatory scrutiny.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has opened an investigation into Musk for potentially misleading investors when he tweeted on August 7 that he had "funding secured" for a $420 a share take-private deal, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The WSJ said Musk and Tesla are facing investor lawsuits and an SEC investigation into the truthfulness of the CEO'S August 7 tweets, according to an August 8 report by the Journal.

Tweets are not the heart of the problem

None of that has done anything to help it with a looming issue: cash.

Tesla, which has had just one quarter of positive free cash flow since the fourth quarter of 2013, has $1.3 billion in debt coming due in the next 12 months.

Meanwhile, it has just $1.3 billion of cash on hand after backing out $942 million of customer deposits on cars.

With analysts forecasting a slowed, but continued, cash burn in the second half of 2018, Tesla may need to borrow up to $2 billion by the end of the year to stay afloat.

In response to a request for comment, a Tesla representative referred to Musk's statement on the company's second-quarter earnings call when he said the company planned to pay its convertible debt with internally generated cash flow.

Debt raising

The most likely option, according to analysts, is a convertible debt issue. Musk has historically favoured convertible bonds to raise capital, and Tesla and its SolarCity unit each have three issues of convertible senior notes, worth a total of $4.2 billion.

Convertibles give owners the right to trade their debt for equity after shares rise over a certain price. They allow holders to benefit from a rising share price, while also offering bond-like protection if it falls.