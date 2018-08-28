The Syrian Civil Defence group, also known as the White Helmets, is bracing for a possible Assad regime offensive in Idlib.

The northwestern city and province of the same name isn't just a refuge for opposition and rebel forces, but also for civilians and those displaced from other areas in Syria by the war, now in its eighth year.

The aid group says any attack in the area could add to the millions of people who have already fled to Idlib for its relative safety from the wider conflict.