WORLD
2 MIN READ
South Sudan rebel leader refuses to sign latest peace deal
"The main South Sudanese opposition groups, including the SPLM-IO, refused to sign the final document demanding that their reservations be guaranteed in it," Sudanese Foreign Minister Al Dierdiry Ahmed told reporters.
South Sudan rebel leader refuses to sign latest peace deal
South Sudan President Salva Kiir (L), Sudan's President Omar Al-Bashir (C) and South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar hold hands after signing a peace agreement aimed to end a war in which tens of thousands of people have been killed, in Khartoum, Sudan June 27, 2018. / Reuters
August 28, 2018

South Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar refused to sign the latest draft of a peace deal with the Juba government that would end a years-long conflict, Sudan's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Machar's rebels and South Sudanese President Salva Kiir signed up to a ceasefire and power-sharing agreement last month, one of a series of apparent breakthroughs in recent months.

Machar's refusal to sign the latest draft, however, is a sign of how difficult it will be to implement a full agreement. Previous peace deals have held for only a matter of months before fighting resumed.

"The main opposition party, led by Machar, as well as another group, refused to sign, demanding guarantees over their reservations" about the deal, Sudan's Foreign Minister Al Dirdiri Mohamed told reporters in Khartoum.

RECOMMENDED

Sudan has helped to broker talks this year between various South Sudanese rebel groups and Kiir.

South Sudan's civil war erupted in 2013, less than two years after it had gained independence from Sudan. The war has uprooted a quarter of South Sudan's population of 12 million, ruined the country's agriculture and battered its economy.

The warring sides in June signed an initial agreement to end the fighting, but Machar rejected some proposals such as having three different capitals in South Sudan to distribute power.

Kiir has blamed the collapse of previous peace agreements on foreign influence.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power