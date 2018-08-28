WORLD
2 MIN READ
Protests planned as Northern Ireland matches no-government record
It has been 589 days since the Catholic-Protestant power-sharing administration in Northern Ireland collapsed over a botched green-energy project.
Protests planned as Northern Ireland matches no-government record
Protesters in Northern Ireland are demanding feuding political parties get back to governing, as the region matches a record for the world's longest peacetime period without a government. / AP
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
August 28, 2018

Protesters in Northern Ireland are demanding feuding political parties get back to governing, as the region matches a record for the world's longest peacetime period without a government.

Tuesday marks 589 days since the Catholic-Protestant power-sharing administration collapsed in January 2017 over a botched green-energy project. The rift soon widened to broader cultural and political issues separating Northern Ireland's British unionists and Irish nationalists, and attempts to restore the government have stalled.

Protesters are using the hashtag #wedeservebetter to call for the Democratic Unionist Party and Sinn Fein to restore the power-sharing government. They plan to hold demonstrations in several cities on Tuesday evening.

RECOMMENDED

The British government agreed there was an "urgent need to resolve the current impasse."

Belgium spent 589 days without an elected government between 2010 and 2011.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power