Afghanistan no longer occupies the headlines like Syria and Yemen does – but it is becoming, and by some accounts has become, the longest war in the history of United States, catching up tothe Vietnam War.

After initially invading the country following the terrorist attacks in New York and Washington DC on September 11, 2001 – the American led NATO alliance is stuck in a quagmire of epic proportions. Even Syria and Iraq are now seeing clear end-games — albeit tricky negotiations. But in Afghanistan there is no end in sight.

Week after week there are Taliban attacks against NATO forces and the Afghan government. It has become a tedious theme in Western editorials talking about another ‘Afghan strategy’ followed up by other op-eds on the inevitability of American defeat in Afghanistan.

Last month, for the first time, the Trump administration held direct talks in Qatar with the Taliban – it is a remarkable turnaround after Bush first threatened to obliterate the Taliban into history 17 years ago.

Afghanistan has paid a heavy price for 17 years of American disaster which goes unabated with no grand strategy in sight.

What is more now there seems a rush to talk to the Taliban, but which Taliban and who are they? Violence is at an all-time high since the US-led invasion in 2001 and the Taliban’s recent assault on Ghazni last week is a reminder that they remain the big boys in town.

The old Taliban no more

When one thinks of the old-school Taliban, the image that comes up is of a medieval deeply puritanical militant group that shunned televisions and camera, blew up statues of Buddha, banned girls’ educations and killed any religious group and ethnicity that did not conform to their views. Indeed they infamously blew up the Bamyan Buddha, closed girls schools, and refused to hand over the world’s most wanted man, Osama Bin Laden.

Yet there is another Taliban not often shown – the one that traveled to Texas despite all of the above and talked oil deals with the Americans and Argentinians. Many Taliban diplomats spoke fluent English, and also came on TV to speak to the likes of Charlie Rose.

The international community also acknowledged that the Taliban banned the cultivation of poppy. Regionally, the Taliban killed Iranian diplomats and were dead-set against the Shia. It was also a widely accepted fact that the Pakistan Army’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was the main supporter of the Taliban along with the Saudis and Emiratis.

However as the fighting season peaks in the summer of 2018 – much of what was true of the 'old Taliban' isn't the same anymore and they no longer have a mysterious and charismatic leader like Mullah Omar, and Pakistan is far from the only supporter of the Taliban – in fact multiple regional countries are rushing to their aid and even the United States is talking to them.

Taliban redux