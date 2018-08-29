The dollar inched higher on Wednesday after dipping to a four-week low overnight, but relief over a US-Mexico trade deal was dimmed by concerns that the China-US trade war will drag on for some time.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was barely changed at 94.720 as of 0315 GMT, after trading as low as 94.434 during the US session, its lowest since July 31.

The greenback retraced its losses in US trade after the U.S. consumer confidence index came in higher than expected, reaching its highest level since October 2000.

Minori Uchida, chief currency strategist at MUFG Bank in Tokyo, said investors were closely watching developments in the Sino-US trade dispute.

The deadline for public comment on US President Donald Trump's tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese goods is on September 5, with the new measures possibly taking effect later that month.

"I think that the renminbi and Shanghai Composite Index will receive pressure to the downside. Currencies like the Australian dollar and other Asian currencies will follow the renminbi's weakness," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities.

The United States and Mexico agreed earlier this week to overhaul NAFTA, putting pressure on Canada to agree to new terms on auto trade and dispute settlement rules to remain part of the three-country pact.

MUFG's Uchida said the dollar's recent slide has been softened by gains on US stock markets even as investors unwind more of their safe-haven bets on the greenback.