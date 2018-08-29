The US and Mexico reached a preliminary agreement Monday to replace a free trade deal that also included Canada.

US President Donald Trump announced he would be terminating the original trilateral agreement, known as the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The agreement clears the way for Ottawa to join the trade pact if it can agree to terms with Mexico City and Washington.

TRT World's Harry Horton reports from Washington, DC.

US President Donald Trump and outgoing Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said talks with Canada would begin immediately, though Trump threatened he could put tariffs on Canadian-made cars if a three-way deal could not be reached.

"I think with Canada, frankly, the easiest we can do is to tariff their cars coming in. It's a tremendous amount of money and it's a very simple negotiation. It could end in one day and we take in a lot of money the following day," Trump said.

Negotiations between the three trade partners have dragged on for more than a year and repeated threats by Trump that he would ditch the 1994 accord have roiled financial markets, putting pressure on the Mexican peso and the Canadian dollar.

Following her first brief meeting with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Tuesday evening, Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said Mexico's willingness to make "tough decisions" on labour rights and auto requirements helped pave the way for a new regional agreement.

The Mexico-US discussions focused on crafting new rules for the automotive industry, which Trump has put at the heart of his drive to rework the pact he has repeatedly described as a "disaster" for American workers.

Canada would continue to negotiate, but would only sign a new agreement that is good for the country, a spokesman for Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said.

The United States, Mexico and Canada do more than 1 trillion dollars in trade between them every year.