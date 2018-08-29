So the Canadian Ambassador in Riyadh has packed his bags and gone: new trade deals between Saudi Arabia and Canada have been frozen along with lucrative investment projects, and the scholarships of some 15,000 Saudi students in Canada suspended. And all because of what the Western world considers some fairly mild criticism via Twitter of the situation of human rights in Saudi Arabia.

True, trade between the two countries is pretty insignificant – at about 4 billion dollars a year, it’s roughly the equivalent of two days worth between the US and Canada.

So, why such a strong reaction from the Kingdom?

Well much of the reason I think was articulated in a conversation I had a few years ago in London with the Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubair. During a discussion at Chatham House, the Royal Institute of international Affairs, I asked him why Saudi Arabia did so little to support a woman's right to drive. This was years before the lifting of the ban on women drivers.

His reply was calm, but forthright. Saudi society, he said, was resisting, and until that changed there could be no hope of movement. No amount of outside pressure would work, he continued, international criticism on any domestic subject would fall on deaf ears until Saudi society—which means, the royal family—had made up its own mind.

Since that conversation much has changed in the country of my birth.

In recent months Saudi Arabia has witnessed an unprecedented jump in reforms. Women have been allowed to drive, extreme religious influence over many aspects of social life has been lifted, and corruption and Islamic extremism tackled at the highest levels.

The West has supported these major reforms - driven through by the young Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. The public praise has been welcomed by Riyadh – and any criticism (in private) taken on board.

Readouts from bilateral meetings between Western powers and Saudi Arabia show that sensitive issues are still being raised constantly, such as the war in Yemen or specific cases of imprisonment.

The UK, for example has questioned the Saudis over the case of the jailed blogger Raif Badawi in an effort to get the country to review his sentence.