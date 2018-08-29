The government of Kenya recently launched an affirmative action policy to preferentially award 30 percent of government ministry tenders to women-owned businesses in each sector, including agriculture. The goal is to strengthen women-led businesses and break barriers for women in agri-businesses and other businesses.

Such policies and efforts are needed, particularly in agriculture. Overall, women are major stakeholders in the agricultural value chain. Yet, women venturing in agribusinesses continue to face many barriers, including having less access to: land, agricultural markets, recent innovations in farming technologies, agricultural inputs such as seeds and fertilizers, credit and training.

However, data shows that when women have equal access to opportunities and resources, they increase yields on farms by 20-30 percent, and raise their total agricultural output by 2.5-4 percent. When you calculate that with 564 million women farmers, this would mean feeding an additional 150 million people.

Recent projections show that agriculture and agribusiness is expected to be a $1 trillion sector in Sub-Saharan Africa by 2030. For women to take advantage of these emerging markets, they must be supported across the entire agricultural value chain. And to make a real impact on food production, food security, and economic development, agricultural policies need to undergo a reorientation to focus on empowering women farmers so that they can reap the fruits of their hard work. Ensuring that women get 30 percent of government ministry tenders is just part of the solution.

Much more needs to happen.

To begin with, there must be a sustained effort to enforce or introduce affirmative policies to address and help close gender discrimination in land ownership. Women’s lack of access to landownership affects their ability to access financial services and other development schemes that they could use as they continue to invest in improving crop productivity – further allowing them to satisfy the market demands.

According to the World Economic Forum, women own less than 20 percent of the world’s land, and according to United Nations, that number is even less in developing countries. This has to change. Governments must introduce affirmative action to ensure that women have equal access to land ownership.

Introducing affirmative action policies to end gender discrimination in land ownership can pave the way for women to earn more.