MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — In a vacant room, silent and blurred, 40-year-old Sule Hauwa faced a lay counsellor. She tried to explain the cycles of attacks she faced from the Boko Haram insurgents, her voice falling low and her eyes welling up with tears.

“Since this happened, I have not been sleeping. I’ve always been crying because of this pain and things that happened to my family,” she said, while Kaye Cletus, the counsellor who works at Neem Foundation, listened.

“Mama, everything is fine. Together we can get over everything because you need to be well," Cletus responded in a calm tone. But “what happened?” he asked after allowing a good, absorbing silence to brew.

“I was happily married with four children,” she said. “And on one fateful day my husband was attacked in the family farm. He tried to escape but Boko Haram fighters ran over him with their truck.”

“The same day Boko Haram visited our community and killed three of my children,” she continued. What she described as children were actually grown up sons, all killed in a day.

No one could call Hauwa’s situation by its real name: trauma. There is a culturally-driven perception against mental illnesses in Nigeria. They are considered spiritual problems that can be fixed with rituals such as fasting and prayers. Advanced mental illnesses are largely perceived as an act of witchcraft.

So people with psychological trauma either hide from the world and make prayers for God's help, or commit suicide. They rarely consult a psychologist.

In such difficult circumstances, there’s the three-year-old Neem Foundation, dedicated to healing traumatised war survivors. In partnership with the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital in Maiduguri — the only psychiatric facility in all of northeast Nigeria, Neem has treated at least 15,000 patients since 2016.

The foundation started visiting the hard-to-reach communities, using lay counsellors such as Cletus who are especially trained to work with victims of conflicts. Hauwa who is from Saba Maari – a small village tucked 250 kilometres away from the Nigerian war torn city of Maiduguri – is among those who have received the treatment.

“Don’t stay idle. Idleness encourages negative thoughts and flashbacks and you must interact with others; our teacher would tell us. So I started sharing my stories with many people and made new friends,” says Hauwa.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that one in five people in IDP camps may need mental health care in northeastern Nigeria. Despite this huge and urgent demand for care, there is only one specialised mental health facility in the whole region.

In Saba Maari or even far flung rural communities, as well as neighbouring Chad, Cameroun and Niger – all affected by the insurgency, Hauwa’s stories and suffering is matched and exceeded.

In many small community settlements, people have devastating stories to share. But there is a shortage of listening ears; for its part, Neem gets the affected women to meet and share their stories on a mutually agreed date.

Has this helped?

Bem Tivkaa, a clinical psychologist, says it has. The women come to hear stories to overcome isolation. “It helps to hear a fellow woman when she talks about surviving something you feel is impossible to deal with.”

“When I shared my stories with many people, I discovered I am not alone and some people have similar problems,” she says. “Even far worse than mine. Some people lost their entire family. I even realised my loss is smaller compared to theirs.”

Partly because the insurgents targeted men, there is an unusually high number of widows. What is left for these traumatised women are young or old dependents like Hauwa’s four grandchildren and a single surviving son. Under Neem’s tutelage Hauwa has gone into the business of making of bean cakes – something that scarcely fills the financial void left by her “hardworking” late husband.

Unlike Hauwa, Umaru Yessa – another survivor, says she doesn't know if her husband is alive or killed in the war. And the doctors at Bama hospital in Maiduguri says her thinking about the situation has made her “sick in the head.”