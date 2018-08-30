Argentina's President Mauricio Macri said on Wednesday that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has agreed to accelerate funding in support of his government's austerity programme, but the move did little to calm the market as the country's currency came under renewed pressure.

IMF chief Christine Lagarde said the Washington-based lender would look at speeding up payments of the bank's $50 billion loan after talks with Macri earlier on Wednesday.

TRT World'sLaila Humairah reports.

The IMF approved the $50 billion, three-year standby loan in June.

Lagarde said the IMF would work to strengthen its arrangement with Argentina and "re-examine the phasing of the financial program".

The "more adverse international market conditions" battering Argentina's economy "had not been fully anticipated," she admitted in a statement.

Macri called for the early release of the funds in a phone call with Lagarde on Wednesday.

It came amid heightened volatility in Argentina's financial and currency markets, which have been battered by uncertainty over inflation, an economic downturn and budget deficits.

World's highest interest rate

The country's central bank on Thursday increased its benchmark interest rate to 60 percent — the world’s highest — in an effort to halt a sharp slide in the value of the peso, which plunged to a new record low.The peso slipped about 7 percent against the dollar Wednesday and was down another 15 percent by midday Thursday, when it was trading at 39.6 to the dollar.

The central bank said in a statement that it was hiking its benchmark interest rate in response to the current currency scenario and the risk of greater impact on local inflation. The rate had been set to 45 percent earlier this month.

Plummeting peso

The Argentine peso has lost more than 40 percent of its value against the dollar this year. Inflation is projected to surpass 30 percent by the end of 2018.

And the peso continued its decline Wednesday, plummeting 6.99 percent through the day to fall to 34.48 to the dollar by the close.

Market analyst Marcelo Trovato said investors just aren't believing Macri and his economic team.

Macri had sought to soothe the turbulence in a statement before markets opened, assuring Argentines that help is on the way.

"Over the past week, we have had new expressions of lack of confidence in the markets, especially over our ability to obtain financing for 2019," Macri acknowledged.